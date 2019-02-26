After Indian documentary wins Oscar, Mumbai Police comes up with yet another catchy tweet

  • search
    Mumbai, Feb 26: After Period. End of a Sentence -- a 25-minute documentary set in Uttar Pradesh won an Oscar at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24, in Los Angeles, the ever Twitter-active Mumbai Police decided to make the most of the buzz. The documentary, which highlights the taboo around menstruation in India, is directed by Iranian-American Rayka Zehtabchi and produced by Guneet Monga.

    The Mumbai cops, who have time and again come up with splendid creativity to put across messages to the people, shared an image resembling the poster of the documentary that won international acclamation with a caption that read: "If cities were given an Oscar, Mumbai would have bagged some of the trophies definitely!"

    The poster itself read: "No compromises on Mumbai safety. PERIOD".

    As Mumbai Police has grown a reputation of coming up with timely and creative tweets packed with powerful messages, it did not take long for the netizens to locate the latest one. They praised the city's police department for its work besides appreciating the social media team that handles the Twitter handle and comes up with the excellent stuff. There were a few reactions that were negative as well.

    Here are some of the reactions that the Mumbai Police's 'period' tweet received:

    Here are a few that weren't happy reactions:

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
