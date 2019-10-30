  • search
Trending Maharashtra BJP-Shiv Sena Nawaz Sharif
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After India tour this Kolkata couple to travel 13 other countries to spread awareness about tiger

    By
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Oct 30: A couple from Kolkata is on a motorcycle tour across the country to create awareness among people to save tiger.

    After India tour this Kolkata couple to travel 13 other countries to spread awareness about tiger
    After India tour this Kolkata couple to travel 13 other countries to spread awareness about tiger

    The name of the campaign is 'Journey For Tiger', Rathindra Das and his wife Gitanjali Das has traveled all the way, they have almost covered 28 states and 5 Union Territories so far.

    The couple who hails from Kolkata has been visiting various tiger reserves across the country to raise awareness regarding the protection of wildlife, especially tigers.

    Rathindra Das said, "Me & my wife Gitanjali started this journey from Kolkata on February 15. The name of our campaign is 'Journey For Tiger'."

    He further added, "In this journey we are going to various tiger reserves across the country. I speak to people&try to motivate them to protect wildlife. We have already covered 28 states & 5 Union Territories. Now we are going to Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj."

    The couple has further plans to travel 13 other countries where tigers exist by February next year.

    After Tiger, can India double its snow leopard population?

    In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the Tiger consensus report which suggested an increase in the tiger population.

    More TIGER News

    Read more about:

    tiger west bengal

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 10:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue