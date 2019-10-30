After India tour this Kolkata couple to travel 13 other countries to spread awareness about tiger

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bhubaneswar, Oct 30: A couple from Kolkata is on a motorcycle tour across the country to create awareness among people to save tiger.

The name of the campaign is 'Journey For Tiger', Rathindra Das and his wife Gitanjali Das has traveled all the way, they have almost covered 28 states and 5 Union Territories so far.

The couple who hails from Kolkata has been visiting various tiger reserves across the country to raise awareness regarding the protection of wildlife, especially tigers.

Rathindra Das said, "Me & my wife Gitanjali started this journey from Kolkata on February 15. The name of our campaign is 'Journey For Tiger'."

He further added, "In this journey we are going to various tiger reserves across the country. I speak to people&try to motivate them to protect wildlife. We have already covered 28 states & 5 Union Territories. Now we are going to Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj."

The couple has further plans to travel 13 other countries where tigers exist by February next year.

In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the Tiger consensus report which suggested an increase in the tiger population.