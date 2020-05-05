After India records biggest single-day spike, Centre blames it on late reporting by states

New Delhi, May 05: India on Tuesday recorded its biggest ever single-day rise in coronavirus cases and deaths as 3,900 new patients and 195 deaths were reported.

During daily briefing on COVID-19 cases, joint secretary, the health ministry Lav Agarwal alleged that some states were not reporting the cases in a timely manner, which is now being addressed.

"We are dealing with an infectious disease. Thus timely reporting of cases and their management is very crucial and gaps in these areas were noted in some states, which after due persuasion are being addressed," he said.

As many as 1,020 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those cured to 12,726-a recovery rate of 27.41 per cent.