After India, Rahul Gandhi’s website gets most visits from Saudi Arabia

India

oi-Hardeep Singh Bedi

New Delhi, April 15: After India, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's personal website gets second highest number of visitors from Saudi Arabia.

Alexa, a popular tool to analyse the traffic and World Wide Web ranking of a website, calculates the rank using a combination of average daily visitors to a particular website and page views on the website over the past three months. The website with the highest combination of visitors and page views is ranked 01.

'100% chowkidar is a thief': Rahul renews attack on PM Modi

At the time of filing this story, Alexa says Rahul Gandhi's website- www.rahulgandhi.in-has a global ranking of 572,625.

In India, Rahul's website is ranked at 34905. Out of its total visitors, Rahul's website gets 77.9% visits from India and 6.6% from Saudi Arabia, where the website's ranking is 35922.

These figures may leave a normal person wondering what it means. However, the security officials smell a rat in this data.

A defence source links this data with Jammu and Kashmir and says that it's no secret that terrorism in the state has been thriving due to the illegal funding from Saudi Arabia.

"Saudi money has been finding its way into Jammu and Kashmir much before the outbreak of armed Islamic militancy in the 1980s, when Congress was ruling the country. Functioning of intelligence apparatus of a country doesn't change according to the government of the day. The intelligence agencies always give their reports to the government, which decides how to act upon those reports. So, it would be wrong to say the then Congress government was not aware of Saudi money's role in Jammu and Kashmir's terrorism," says the defence official.

The official alleges that that there are people in Saudi Arabia who keep a close watch on the Congress' activities and policies.

"Why is Rahul Gandhi's website getting so many visits from Saudi Arabia? Congress' website www.inc.inalso gets third highest visits from Saudi Arabia after India and United States of America," says the official.

'He failed in one subject, got MPhil without Masters Degree': BJP jabs Rahul

When asked that the visitors could be Indians living in Saudi Arabia, the official counters: "You mean to say that all Indians living in Saudi Arabia are Congress supporters! If it is not true then why don't websites of other political parties and politicians get visitors from Saudi Arabia?"

Out of its total visitors, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) website - www.bjp.org - gets 91.7% of visits from India, 1.1% from the United States of America, and 0.9% from the United Arab Emirates. Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's website -www.narendramodi.in - gets 91.3% visits from India and 2.2% from the United States of America.

The defence official also raised a question over the Congress' stand regarding J&K in its election manifesto for 2019 general elections.

"The Congress manifesto has made all those promises in its election manifesto that, if implemented, will wash away all the counter-terrorism achievements so far. Who does Congress want to please?" questions the official.

Congress has promised to review the deployment of armed forces, move more troops to the border to stop infiltration completely, reduce the presence of the Army and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in the Kashmir Valley, and entrust more responsibility to the J&K police for maintaining law and order.

The party has also promised that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and the Disturbed Areas Act in J&K will be reviewed, and suitable changes will be made in the text of the laws to balance the requirements of security and the protection of human rights.

Wondering how could a national party promise such bizarre things, the defence official questions: has Congress been influenced by anti-India elements from Saudi Arabia?

He says that any sensible political party would not overlook the repercussions of Wahhabism, Saudi Arabia's dominant faith, in J&K. Wahhabism maintains that all those who don't believe and practice this form of Islam are enemies.

"Wahhabism is flourishing in the Kashmir Valley through over 2000 mosques built by the millions of dollars from Saudi Arabia, Gulf and other Muslim countries. Large numbers of Valley locals are following Wahabi practices, which is called 'Ahle Hadith'. Now, the terror in the Valley is not dependent on infiltration from Pakistan as the locals are being dangerously radicalised through these mosques. The terrorism in Kashmir Valley has moved from getting Independence to establishing Islamic State style of territory," claims the defence official.