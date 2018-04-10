Bharat Bandh today: After Home Ministry advisory, no impact seen as yet in Meerut

The Union home ministry in view of the Bharat bandh had issued an advisory that some groups would be protesting against caste-based reservations in jobs and education. However, no impact of Bharat Bandh call seen as yet in Meerut, while the situation in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar remained tense.

While calls for the bandh are being circulated on social media, no group has yet come forward to make it official.

The bandh on Tuesday has been called by outfits such as Ranveer Sena to protest against the Bharat Bandh called by Dalit organisations on April 2, which had turned violent in certain parts of the country.

The advisory had also stressed that district magistrates and superintendents of police be made personally responsible for ensuring that the law and order situation remained firmly under control in areas under their jurisdiction.

In Rajasthan, one of the five states that saw widespread violence, the government has snapped cellphone internet service in Jaipur and Alwar. Prohibitory orders, banning large gatherings, will also be imposed, the police said.

The Bharat Bandh on April 2 was called by Dalit groups that were opposed to a Supreme Court order, which, they said, diluted a law meant for the protection of the community.

