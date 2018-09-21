  • search

After Hollande's statements on Rafale Deal, Rahul accuses Modi of 'dishonouring soldiers' blood'

By
    New Delhi, Sep 21: Soon after former French president Francois Hollande on Friday revealed that Indian government proposed Anil Ambani-led Reliance Defence as partner for Dassault Aviation in Rafale fighter jet deal, the Congress Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he personally negotiated and changed the deal behind the closed doors.

    After Hollandes statements on Rafale Deal, Rahul accuses Modi of Dishonouring soldiers blood

    Taking to Twitter, Rahul said that PM Modi has dishonoured the blood of the soldiers.

    Thanking François Hollande, Rahul Gandhi said, "PM personally negotiated and changed Rafale deal behind closed doors. Thanks to François Hollande, we now know he personally delivered a deal worth billions of dollars to bankrupt Anil Ambani. PM has betrayed India. He has dishonoured blood of our soldiers."

    The statement come hours after Hollande said that Dassault Aviation had no choice but to ally with Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence Industries when the Indian government itself proposed the latter.

    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 23:28 [IST]
