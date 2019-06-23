  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After four RS TDP MPs quit, more in line to join BJP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 23: After four TDP Rajya Sabha MPs switched over to the BJP, there is now talk that 9 MLAs may follow suit.

    BJP Rajya Sabha MP, G V L Narasimha Rao said that several political leaders from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are in touch with the BJP leadership. They have expressed their desire to join the BJP, he also said.

    After four RS TDP MPs quit, more in line to join BJP
    File Photo of G V L Narasimha Rao

    Several former legislators, state ministers and those who lost the elections are in touch with the BJP.

    Rajya Sabha approves TDP MPs' move to join BJP

    These leaders feel that breaking ties with the BJP was a big mistake. They feel that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government are growth and development oriented.

    These developments come in the wake of TDP chief, Chandrababu Naidu speaking with his leaders and asking them to stay strong. He also called up the leaders individually and asked them not to act in haste.

    More TDP News

    Read more about:

    tdp rajya sabha bjp gvl narasimha rao

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue