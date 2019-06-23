After four RS TDP MPs quit, more in line to join BJP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 23: After four TDP Rajya Sabha MPs switched over to the BJP, there is now talk that 9 MLAs may follow suit.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP, G V L Narasimha Rao said that several political leaders from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are in touch with the BJP leadership. They have expressed their desire to join the BJP, he also said.

Several former legislators, state ministers and those who lost the elections are in touch with the BJP.

Rajya Sabha approves TDP MPs' move to join BJP

These leaders feel that breaking ties with the BJP was a big mistake. They feel that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government are growth and development oriented.

These developments come in the wake of TDP chief, Chandrababu Naidu speaking with his leaders and asking them to stay strong. He also called up the leaders individually and asked them not to act in haste.