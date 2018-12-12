Home News India After five unsuccessful attempts, BJP makes inroads in Mizoram

Aizawl, Dec 12: After five unsuccessful attempts since 1993, the BJP opened its account in Mizoram, the Christian-dominated state as the party candidate and former minister Buddha Dhan Chakma won from the Chakma-dominated Tuichawng seat in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district.

The saffron party also increased its vote share to 8 per cent from 0.37% vote share it had in 2013.

BJP candidate and former minister Buddha Dhan Chakma won from Tuichawng. Chakma had left the Congress to join the BJP in the run up to the polls. The Congress, which was in power, stands decimated, winning only five seats compared to 34 in 2013 when the MNF had got five. Its vote share of 44.63 per cent in 2013 has come down to 30.7 per cent on Tuesday.

Five years ago the party had fielded 17 candidates, but managed to secure only 2,139 votes, which was 0.37% of the total vote share. This time, however, the party got over 50,000 votes, accounting 8% of the total vote share.

At present, BJP is leading governments in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura and is part of the ruling coalition in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Mizoram has voted for regional outfits, with the Mizo National Front (MNF) winning in 26 of the 40 assembly constituencies and the seven-party alliance of Zoram People Movement (ZPM) getting eight seats.

The MNF vote share in the current polls was 38 per cent down marginally from an earlier figure of 39.9 per cent.