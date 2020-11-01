After first phase voting, it is clear that Nitish Kumar is all set to form govt again: PM Modi

'No one from Modi or Nitish families reached the corridors of power': PM Modi in Samastipur rally

Patna, Nov 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in Chhapra, Bihar said that after the first phase voting, it is clear that Nitish Kumar is all set to form government again.

Addrressing a rally, Modi said,''Today, Bihar has 'double-engine ki sarkar'. On the other hand, there are two 'Yuvaraj' of whom one is from 'jungle raj'.''

Attacking former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, PM Modi said, "People who think only about their families don't care what happens to the poor."

''We have ensured free grains for poor till Chhath puja. No woman should worry about how she will celebrate Chhath puja,'' he said.

PM Modi further said that the efforts to create confusions by some have been nullified by the people of Bihar.

"On one hand, you have a government with double engines; on the other hand, there are two prince. While the double engine government of Bihar is committed to state's developments, the two princes are busy saving their thrones. These two princes suffered in Uttar Pradesh, same fate awaits them here," he added.