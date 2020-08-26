After fierce CWC meet, Sonia Gandhi reaches out to Ghulam Nabi Azad

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 26: After a fierce Congress Working Committee meeting that lasted for 7 hours, party chief Sonia Gandhi has reportedly reached out to miffed Gulam Nabi Azad, who offered to resign over 'collusion with BJP remaks'.

Reportedly, Sonia Gandhi had a telephonic conversation with Azad on Monday evening, howeveer the details of the conversations are yet to be known.

The development is significant as PTI reported that some of the leaders including Shashi Tharoor, Kapil Sibal met at the residence of Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday after CWC decided to continue Sonia Gandhi a party chief for next six months.

Azad was reportedly upset after collusion with BJP remark, but later clarified that Rahul Gandhi never made any statement as such.

"A section of media is wrongly attributing that, in CWC I told Shri Rahul Gandhi to prove that the letter written by us is in collusion with BJP-"let me make it very clear that Shri Rahul Gandhi has neither in CWC nor outside said that this letter was written at the behest of BJP", Azad said.

"What I said was, yesterday some Congressperson had said that we did it at the behest of BJP & in that context I said "It is most unfortunate that some colleagues (outside CWC) have accused us of collusion with BJP, and if those people can prove this allegation, I will resign"," Azad added.

Azad, who is one of the signatories read out the contents of the letter, saying the leaders are not questioning Sonia Gandhi and only wanted organisational reform in the larger interest of the party.

At an over seven-hour long meeting, which took place in the backdrop of more than 20 party leaders seeking an immediate organisational overhaul and a collective leadership, Gandhi is said to have offered to quit but was requested by the party's top decision-making panel with over 50 members to stay on.