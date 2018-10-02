After Facebook breach, Telegram desktop app leaks user data during voice calls

New Delhi, Oct 2: Instant messaging app Telegram's desktop app had a major flaw that put both public and private IP addresses of users vulnerable during voice calls.

Security researcher Dhiraj Mishra discovered that Telegram's desktop version was leaking both public and private IP addresses whenever users made voice calls to its peer-to-peer framework.

Where mobile users could turn off peer-to-peer calls and keep their information secret, you had no choice but use the technology on the desktop. That could open you to attacks or disclose your location regardless of how careful you might otherwise be.

The company has fixed the issue in both the 1.3.17 beta and 1.4 versions of Telegram by giving you options to either disable peer-to-peer calling entirely or limit it to your contacts.

Mishra received a €2,000 (about $2,300) bounty for the find. It's not Telegram's proudest moment, but the flaw does serve as a reminder that you can't assume an app is airtight simply because of its reputation, even if most of its policies are sound.

