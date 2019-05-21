  • search
    After exit poll predictions, Roshan Baig appeals Muslims to 'join hands' with BJP if need arises

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, May 21: Miffed over the Congress party over the denial of the party ticket to him in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls, Senior party leader Roshan Baig hinted at quitting party as he appealed to Muslims to compromise with the situation, if NDA retains power.

    After exit poll predictions, Roshan Baig appeals Muslims to join hands with BJP if need arises
    File Photo of Roshan Baig

    "Well if NDA is coming back to power, I humbly appeal to Muslim brothers to learn to compromise with the situation," he told a section of media. Asked if that means Muslims should join hands with BJP, Baig said if the need arises, they must, as the Congress had given just one ticket to a Muslim leader in Karnataka.

    Respect Modi but not his remarks on Rajiv Gandhi: Karnataka BJP leader

    "If needs be, (Muslims) must join hands. We must not remain loyal to one party. What happened to Muslims in Karnataka? The Congress gave just one seat," he said. Asked if he will take a decision to quit Congress in coming days, Baig said if needs be, he would do it.

    "If needs be, I will do it because we (Muslims) cannot remain in a party with disgrace. We live our lives with grace and dignity. Where we will not get respect, we will not want to remain there. If someone makes us sit with love and affection, we will sit with them," he said.

    Asked whom would he blame for the present condition of the Muslims in Karnataka, Baig pointed fingers at KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao for conducting a "flop poll campaign" and also attacked CLP leaders including Siddaramaiah for the same.

    BJP will try to 'destabilise' Karnataka govt if it replicates 2014 LS feat: Minister

    "I hold Dinesh Gundu Rao for conducting a flop poll campaign. Moreover, CLP leaders who were flying high in the sky should come to terms with ground realities," he added. Baig said he was not surprised by exit poll numbers as from the very beginning he knew Congress will not get good numbers because of the "flop poll campaigning" of the party.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 12:18 [IST]
