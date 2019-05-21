After Exit Poll predictions, Opposition to meet EC over VVPAT verification

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 21: Leaders of Opposition parties will meet Election Commission (EC) officials on Tuesday to urge the panel to spell out the mechanisms to address any mismatch between voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) and electronic voting machine (EVM) tallies during the counting of votes on Thursday.

According to a senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, a delegation of 21 opposition parties will approach the poll panel to complain about the EVMs and the VVPAT slips. The delegation will be headed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu, who on Monday met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. The delegation will visit the Election Commission at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Naidu has been moving around across the country and has held several rounds of discussions with top Opposition leaders in a bid to unite them and form an alliance to stake claim to form the next government in case the NDA falls short of the majority mark.

The opposition parties have been complaining about EVM malfunctioning and demanding the use of ballot papers from even before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.