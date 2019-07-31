  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After disqualification, Congress expels 14 rebels

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, July 31: The Congress has expelled the 14 rebel MLAs from Karnataka who were responsible for bringing down the party's coalition government in the state.

    All the MLAs, who resigned from the state legislature, had abstained from voting that led to the defeat of the Congress-JD(S) government in the trust vote.

    After disqualification, Congress expels 14 rebels

    The action by the party comes days after these MLAs were disqualified from the state legislature.

    BJP cancels Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Karnataka

    The then Karnataka Assembly speaker K R Ramesh Kumar disqualified 11 Congress legislators - Pratap Gowda Patil, B C Patil, Shivram Hebbar, S T Somashekar, Byrati Basavaraj, Anand Singh, Roshan Baig, Munirathna, K Sudhakar and MTB Nagaraj and Shrimant Patil - on Sunday.

    Three other rebel MLAs - Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumatalli and Shankar -- were disqualified on Thursday.

    The Congress-JDS coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy crumbled under the weight of a rebellion by a big chunk of its lawmakers, 20 of whom were absent for the voting that led to the defeat of its trust vote.

    Vishweshwar Hegde set to be next Speaker of Karnataka

    The AICC has approved the proposal received from PCC President, Karnataka regarding the expulsion of the MLAs, a party statement said, giving the names of all the 14 MLAs.

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress disqualification karnataka

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 7:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue