BSY admits meeting JD(S) MLA's son says,'voice on audio tape mine but content fabricated'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Feb 11: BJP president B S Yeddyurappa on Sunday admitted that he had met JD(S) MLA Naganagouda Kandakur's son Sharanagouda Kandakur on February 7 night and discussed the possibility of getting his father to join the BJP.

"I met Sharanagouda, son of JD-S' Gurmitkal legislator Nanganagouda Kandakur, at Devadurga in Raichur district on February 7 and discussed many things. But the content in the audio tape Kumaraswamy released in Bengaluru on February 8 is fabricated and its voice doctored," Yeddyurappa told reporters at Hubballi.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had released an audio recording of a purported conversation between Yeddyurappa and Sharanagouda, in which the BJP leader is allegedly trying to poach the JD(S) MLA with the offer of money and a ministerial berth.

Yeddyurappa had earlier dismissed the audio clip as "fake" and said Kumaraswamy is an "expert in voice recording". He had offered to quit if he was found to be involved in attempts to poach legislators or influence the Assembly Speaker.