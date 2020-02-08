After Delhi exit polls, Amit Shah set to meet party MPs

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 08: Union Home Minister and BJP leader, Amit Shah has called for a meeting of the party's MPs.

    The meeting comes in the wake of the exit polls predicting an Aam Admi Party sweep. BJP sources tell OneIndia that it is a review meeting to take stock of the situation. Shah would discuss with the MPs, the Delhi elections and possibly also the Delhi election exit polls.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    In 2015, the Aam Admi Party and swept the elections by winning 67 of the 70 seats.

    Delhi Exit Poll 2020: Newsx-POLSTRAT predicts clean sweep for AAP

    The majority mark is 36. The poll of polls suggest that the BJP would end up with 18 seats, the Congress 1 and the AAP, 50 plus.

    The Net-NewsX exit poll has predicted a huge victory for the AAP. The AAP would win 53-57 seats, while the BJP will win. 11 to 17 the exit poll says. The Congress may not open its account or end up with 2 seats the poll also says.

    According to the Times Now IPSOS poll, the Aam Admi Party would win 47 seats and the BJP will end up with 26.

    The Republic Jan ki Baat poll says that the AAP will win 48-61 seats and the BJP will end up with 9 to 21. The India Today Axis My India exit poll gives the AAP 9-10 in West Delhi and the BJP 0 to 1. The BJP will bag 35 per cent of the vote share while the AAP will end up with 57 per cent, the exit polls says. The poll also says that in West Delhi, the AAP would win 9 to 10 seats. The BJP on the other hand may win draw a blank or end up with just one seat in this segment, the exit poll says.

    The Delhi Exit polls at a glance

    Sudarshan News gives the AAP 40 to 45 and the BJP 24 to 28. The Congress on the other hand will get 2 to 3 the poll says.

    India TV on the other hand gives the AAP, 44 and the BJP 26. The Congress will not open its account the poll says.

    TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero gives the AAP, 54 and the BJP 15. It gives the Congress just one seat. India New Neta on the other hand gives the AAP 53-57 and the BJP 11 to 17. The Congress may not open its account or end up with 2 seats, the poll says.

    Delhi Exit polls 2020: AAP to sweep with 50 seats, BJP gets 18, Cong, 1

    The ABP C-Voter poll says that the AAP will end up with 49 to 63 while the BJP could end up 5 to 19 seats. The Congress is unlikely to open its account or end up with 4 seats, the poll also predicts.

    Saturday, February 8, 2020, 19:51 [IST]
