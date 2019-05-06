After Cyclone Fani destruction, Modi conducts aerial survey in Odisha

New Delhi, May 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conducted an aerial survey to take stock of areas which have been hit by the impact of cyclone Fani.

Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also accompanied the PM for the aerial survey.

He had arrived in Bhubaneswar earlier on Monday and was received by the CM, Governor and Pradhan.

Earlier on Sunday, Modi said,"Will be in Odisha tomorrow morning, where I will review the situation due to Cyclone Fani and hold meetings with top officials. The Centre is committed to provide all possible assistance in relief and rehabilitation measures underway."

Meanwhile, the death toll in Cyclone Fani rose to 34 on Sunday. The extremely severe storm that battered Odisha, caused widespread destruction and left hundreds grappling with water shortage and power cuts. Puri is the worst affected.

The Odisha government on Sunday announced additional one month quota of rice and ₹1000 to families affected by cyclone Fani, as the situation remained critical 48 hours after the storm made landfall in coastal Odisha.