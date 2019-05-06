  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After Cyclone Fani destruction, Modi conducts aerial survey in Odisha

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conducted an aerial survey to take stock of areas which have been hit by the impact of cyclone Fani.

    Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also accompanied the PM for the aerial survey.

    After Cyclone Fani destruction, Modi conducts aerial survey in Odisha
    PM Narendra Modi conducts aerial survey in Odisha. Image Courtesy ANI.

    He had arrived in Bhubaneswar earlier on Monday and was received by the CM, Governor and Pradhan.

    Earlier on Sunday, Modi said,"Will be in Odisha tomorrow morning, where I will review the situation due to Cyclone Fani and hold meetings with top officials. The Centre is committed to provide all possible assistance in relief and rehabilitation measures underway."

    Modi wave - Real or illusion

    Meanwhile, the death toll in Cyclone Fani rose to 34 on Sunday. The extremely severe storm that battered Odisha, caused widespread destruction and left hundreds grappling with water shortage and power cuts. Puri is the worst affected.

    The Odisha government on Sunday announced additional one month quota of rice and ₹1000 to families affected by cyclone Fani, as the situation remained critical 48 hours after the storm made landfall in coastal Odisha.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi survey naveen patnaik cyclone

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue