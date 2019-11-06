After Cognizant IT giant Infosys fires techies at multiple levels

New Delhi, Nov 06: After Cognizant now Global software giant Infosys has terminated the services of non-performing employees at different levels as part of its involuntary attrition, a company source said on Tuesday.

Infosys, however, did not yet reveal how many such employees were fired in recent times.

What is involuntary attrition?

The involuntary attrition, a jargon used by the companies for firing or sacking employees for not measuring up to its expectations or high standards of performance, has been taking place at the company over a few quarters, and especially in IT firms.

According to report, it is said that this is not the laying off, employees were fired based on their performance. In a performance-related thing after a duration of two years or two quarters when performance is zero then one is asked to go.

Infosys rival, Wipro, also based in this tech hub, regularly discloses quarterly in its

employment metrics the number of software engineers who resign on their own for various reasons and those who are asked to quit when they are found non-performing.

Several IT firms also affirms that they don't hand over pink slips to their employees. They can't share the data as they are internal processes. They don't tell their employees that they are redundant and hence can leave. Before this involuntary attrition they give enough time to their employees to improve their performances.

Unlike other firms across the globe, the $11-billion Infosys also gives its non-performing techies sufficient time to shape up before being asked to put down the papers.

The outsourcing firm's consolidated attrition rate on an annualized basis declined marginally to 21.7 per cent for the second quarter (July-September) of this fiscal (2019-20) from 23.4 per cent a quarter ago and 22.2 per cent a year ago.

Infosys joins US-based NRI-promoted Cognizant which reportedly decided to fire about 7,000 jobs and shun content moderation business.