After CM, ex-CM Siddaramaiah says 'We gave you food, but you voted for BJP'

India

oi-Vikas SV

Bengaluru, June 27: A day after Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy courted a coutroversy for shouting at the employees of the Yermarus Thermal Power Station to take their grievances to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they voted for him, former chief minister Siddaramaiah has now said "We gave you food, shelter and you vote for BJP. I wonder why."

Siddaramaiah, a senior Congress leader, said this in Badami, Karnataka, as reported by ANI.

'Go to Modi, you voted for him': HD Kumaraswamy tells protesters in Raichur

"I do not know why you people voted for BJP. News started coming in that BJP is leading from this place. Panchayat Bhawan was made by us. We gave you food, shelter, and you vote for BJP. I wonder why," Siddaramaiah reportedly said.

It has come to the fore several times in the last few years that politicians resort to making statements on the lines that 'You voted for them, so why should I do anything for you'. During election campaign, Maneka Gandhi made headlines for saying at a gathering in a minority dominated area in Sultanpur that "I am winning, but if I win without your support, then I will be hesitant to help you."

Siddaramaiah's remark come a day after Kumaraswamy shouted at the employees of the Yermarus Thermal Power Station in front of the bus he was travelling in and shouted slogans against him when was on his way to Karegudda in Raichur district as part of his village visits programme.

"You voted for Narendra Modi and want me to get your works done! You want me to give you respect. Should I baton-charge you? Leave the place," the Chief Minister told the YTPS employees and then left the place.

Karnataka BJP condemned the Chief Minister's outburst and threatened to stage state-wide agitations if Kumaraswamy did not apologise to the masses. The BJP swept the April-May Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka and won 25 out of 28 seats in the state.