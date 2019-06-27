  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After CM its ex-CM, Siddaramaiah says “We gave you food, shelter and you vote for BJP”

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, June 27: A day after Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy courted a coutroversy for shouting at the employees of the Yermarus Thermal Power Station to take their grievances to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they voted for him, former chief minister Siddaramaiah has now said "We gave you food, shelter and you vote for BJP. I wonder why."

    After CM its ex-CM, Siddaramaiah says “We gave you food, shelter and you vote for BJP”
    CLP leader and Coordination Committee chief Siddaramaiah

    Siddaramaiah, a senior Congress leader, said this in Badami, Karnataka, as reported by ANI.

    'Go to Modi, you voted for him': HD Kumaraswamy tells protesters in Raichur

    "I do not know why you people voted for BJP. News started coming in that BJP is leading from this place. Panchayat Bhawan was made by us. We gave you food, shelter, and you vote for BJP. I wonder why," Siddaramaiah reportedly said.

    It has come to the fore several times in the last few years that politicians resort to making statements on the lines that 'You voted for them, so why should i do anything for you'. During election campaign,Maneka Gandhi made headlines for saying at a gathering in a minority dominated area in Sultanpur that "I am winning, but if i win without your support, then i will be hesitant to help you."

    Siddaramaiah's remark come a day after Kumaraswamy shouted at the employees of the Yermarus Thermal Power Station in front of the bus he was travelling in and shouted slogans against him when was on his way to Karegudda in Raichur district as part of his village visits programme.

    "You voted for Narendra Modi and want me to get your works done! You want me to give you respect. Should I baton-charge you? Leave the place," the Chief Minister told the YTPS employees and then left the place.

    Karnataka BJP condemned the chief minister's outburst and threatened to stage state-wide agitations if Kumaraswamy did not apologise to the masses. The BJP swept the April-May Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka and won 25 out of 28 seats in the state.

    More SIDDARAMAIAH News

    Read more about:

    siddaramaiah karnataka bjp

    Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 15:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue