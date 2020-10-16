After China’s border infrastructure comments, India’s comeback with harsher than usual message

New Delhi, Oct 16: India had a harsher than usual message for China after comments were made by the latter on the border infrastructure development.

India made it clear that China should not comment on India's internal matters and said that it expects other countries to stay clear of its internal affairs.

China has said that it does not recognise the Ladakh Union Territory and opposes infrastructure building by India in the region. The statement came a day after 44 new bridges near the borders were opened by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Zhao Lijian, spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry referred to the border infrastructure development as the root cause for the tensions between the two countries. Zhao said that neither side should take action that may escalate tensions.

"First I want to make it clear that China does not recognise the Ladakh Union Territory illegally set up by the Indian side and the Arunachal Pradesh. We stand against the development of infrastructure facilities aimed at military contention along the border area," the spokesperson said.

Based on the consensus both sides should not take steps that may escalate tensions, the spokesperson further added. Ramping up of infrastructure development along the border and stepping up military deployment is the root cause for the tensions, he also said.

We urge the Indian side to earnestly implement our consensus and refrain from actions that may escalate the situation, Zhao also said.

External Affairs Ministry, Spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava said that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and would remain an integral part of India. He further said that India's position on Arunachal Pradesh has also been made clear several times. Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India. This has been clearly conveyed to the Chinese side on several occasions, he said.

We hope that countries will not comment on our internal matters, as much as they expect the same of others, he further added.