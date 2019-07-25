After Chandrayaan 2 launch, Zomato replaces their delivery bike icon with a 'Rocket'

New Delhi, July 25: The successful launch of the GSLV Mark III rocket on July 22, marked the beginning of Chandrayaan 2, India's second mission to the moon.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the second moon mission from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, one of the two satellite launch centres in the country.

With the successful mission, India joined the likes of the United States, Russia and China to become the fourth country to send an unmanned mission to the moon.

As India continues to be in a celebratory mood, the news made Indians across the globe ecstatic, with congratulatory messages pouring in for the space agency from all parts of the world. Food delivery app Zomato had a rather colourful and distinctive way to commemorate the launch of the lunar probe.

The Zomato delivery app started displaying a rocket icon, painted in the colours of the Indian flag, instead of the usual icon of the rider on a bike.

Zomato has replaced the rider on bike motive with Chandrayaan 2, this is so cool! 👌🏻👀



Also, on the side note, I’ve called for Chai @ZomatoIN @AksharPathak pic.twitter.com/ilUIvNYXXd — Rahul (@Rahulistic) July 23, 2019

Ola, Viral Fever, ICICI Bank, Google India, Spice jet were among the early birds to garner praises from social media users for their creative spots on the moon mission.

The ambitious project of Chandrayaan-2 was supposed to launch on July 15, but it was abandoned due to a 'technical glitch'. It later took off amidst applause on Monday. Chandrayaan 2 was one of the most complex and prestigious missions ever undertaken by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).