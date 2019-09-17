After bustling birthday schedule PM Modi meets his mother, enjoys lunch with her

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Ahmedabad, Sep 17: To mark 69th birthday Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his home state on Tuesday, he offered prayers to goddess Narmada at the Sardar Sarovar dam, visited Statue of Unity, Butterfly Garden in Kevadiy, took part in the 'Namami Narmada' festival, visited various developmental projects, Khalvani Eco-Tourism site and finally went to meet his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar.

PM Modi was greeted by a large number of supporters at the airport who were waiting to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister. He began the day with a visit to the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada. The Statue of Unity, billed as the tallest in the world, was inaugurated by him on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 last year.

PM Modi had a bustling schedule on his birthday, as he had to visit many places in a day. He offered prayers to goddess Narmada at the Sardar Sarovar dam, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. He also offered prayers as part of the state government's Namami Devi Narmada Mahotsav- the celebrations being held to mark the dam receiving water to its full capacity.

He also visited the Butterfly Garden in Kevadiya and named the saffron coloured plain tiger butterfly as the state butterfly.

The PM, visited various developmental projects being carried out near the dam and Statue of Unity to boost tourism. These projects include river rafting, a jungle safari park, a butterfly park, and Ekta Nursery, an official said.

He also visited the Khalvani Eco-Tourism site. In the safari, he apparently spotted deer. He also visited the Garudeshwar Dutt Mandir at nearby Garudeshwar village on the banks of Narmada and offered prayer.

PM addressed the nation on his birthday at a gathering, he said, "Country is witnessing the fulfillment of Sardar Patel's dream of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', India is trying to complete works that were left after independence. People of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh faced discrimination for 70 years and the country had to bear its consequences in form of separatism & violence."

After an action-packed day involving a visit to the Sardar Sarovar dam and a public address, finally, PM Modi visited his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar. There he sought his mother's blessings, spend time with her and also enjoyed his birthday lunch with her mother.

PM Modi later met his neighbours and obliged them with photographs.