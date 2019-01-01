  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    After busting ISIS inspired module, NIA digs deeper

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 1: The National Investigation Agency has conducted more raids after busting an Islamic State inspired module in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Raids were conducted at Saidapur village of Amroha from where it had last week arrested four persons.

    After busting ISIS inspired module, NIA digs deeper

    In all ten persons were arrested of which four were from Amroha. NIA officials tell OneIndia that there are several more persons under the scanner. The interrogation of the ten accused persons has led to more names who could also be part of this module, the officer also informed.

    Also Read | Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind to provide legal aid to people arrested by the NIA for having ISIS link

    The scanner of the agencies has been high on Amroha following the arrest of Mufti Sohail, alias Hazrath a native of this area. He according to the NIA was the mastermind of the module.

    On Sunday, the NIA had carried out another batch of searches at Delhi's Jafrabad, Seelampur and Amroha. Five persons were questioned following the raids, but none were arrested.

    The NIA had seized arms and ammunition following the raid that took place last week.

    Also Read | ISIS in India is just the ISI minus the 'S'

    The agency had said that the module which called itself Harkat-ul-Harb had planned on carrying major attacks in and around Delhi. On its target were politicians and other top leaders, the NIA had also said.

    Read more about:

    nia isis raids delhi uttar pradesh arrested

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 15:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue