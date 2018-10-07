  • search

After BSP, Congress loses out on SP and CPM in 5 poll bound states

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 7: The troubles for the Congress in the poll bound states continued with both the CPM and Samajwadi Party deciding to stay away from the grand old party.

    It began with the Mayawati led, BSP deciding to stay away from the Congress in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Now the Samajwadi Party has said that it will not contest with the Congress din Madhya Pradesh.

    After BSP, Congress loses out on SP and CPM in 5 poll bound states

    Akhilesh Yadav, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and SP chief said that he would not wait any longer for the Congress to take a call on the alliance. He however said that he would surely speak with the BSP on the alliance.

    Also Read | Schedule for polls in 5 states declared, counting on Dec 11

    For how long do we wait, he asked while adding that it was no longer feasible to go along with the Congress. He revealed that the SP was in talks with the Gondwana Gantantra Party.

    On the other hand the CPM said that it will not contest along with the Congress in all the five states. This means that there would be no Congress-CPM alliance in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

    The Central Committee of the CPM endorsed the decision to be part of the seven party alliance in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and the Bahujan Left Front in Telangana. Left partner CPI is part of an alliance comprising the Congress, TDP and the Telangana Jana Samiti in the souther state.

    Also Read | ABP 'Desh Ka Mood' : NDA to sweep MP, Chhattisgarh

    The CPM, CPI, Samajwadi Party, JD(S), CPI(ML), RLD and Marxist-Communist Party of India (MCPI) have joined hands to form Rajasthan Democratic Front to fight the elections there.

    In MP and Chhattisgarh, too, CPM will try to enter into an understanding with smaller parties and be part of a non-Congress alliance. While there has been a demand in the party for an understanding with the Congress to prevent the division of votes, the central committee has not accepted this view.

    Read more about:

    congress madhya pradesh chhattisgarh rajasthan samajwadi party cpm akhilesh yadav mayawati election commission

    Story first published: Sunday, October 7, 2018, 8:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 7, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue