After BSP, Congress loses out on SP and CPM in 5 poll bound states

New Delhi, Oct 7: The troubles for the Congress in the poll bound states continued with both the CPM and Samajwadi Party deciding to stay away from the grand old party.

It began with the Mayawati led, BSP deciding to stay away from the Congress in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Now the Samajwadi Party has said that it will not contest with the Congress din Madhya Pradesh.

Akhilesh Yadav, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and SP chief said that he would not wait any longer for the Congress to take a call on the alliance. He however said that he would surely speak with the BSP on the alliance.

For how long do we wait, he asked while adding that it was no longer feasible to go along with the Congress. He revealed that the SP was in talks with the Gondwana Gantantra Party.

On the other hand the CPM said that it will not contest along with the Congress in all the five states. This means that there would be no Congress-CPM alliance in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

The Central Committee of the CPM endorsed the decision to be part of the seven party alliance in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and the Bahujan Left Front in Telangana. Left partner CPI is part of an alliance comprising the Congress, TDP and the Telangana Jana Samiti in the souther state.

The CPM, CPI, Samajwadi Party, JD(S), CPI(ML), RLD and Marxist-Communist Party of India (MCPI) have joined hands to form Rajasthan Democratic Front to fight the elections there.

In MP and Chhattisgarh, too, CPM will try to enter into an understanding with smaller parties and be part of a non-Congress alliance. While there has been a demand in the party for an understanding with the Congress to prevent the division of votes, the central committee has not accepted this view.