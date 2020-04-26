  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After bored driver plays cards with friends, 24 infected with COVID-19

    By PTI
    |

    Amaravati, Apr 25: A bored truck drivers effort to kill time by indulging in a game of cards with friends and neighbours led to the infection of coronavirus in 24 people in one locality of Vijayawada city in Andhra Pradesh, Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz said on Saturday.

    A social grouping for whiling away time by another truck driver resulted in the virus affliction to about 15 people in another locality in Vijayawada.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    These two instances accounted for about 40 cases in the city in the last couple of days, he said.

    The truck driver in Krishna Lanka locality was bored and played cards with his friends and neighbours while the women grouped up and played tambola.

    All this resulted in the spread of the dreaded virus in 24 people, he said.

    "The same thing happened in Karmika Nagar. The truck driver moved around socialising and in the process about 15 people got afflicted," Imtiaz added.

    Failure to maintain physical distance was the sole cause for the transmission of the coronavirus in these cases, he said in a recorded video message.

    Vijayawada is one of the major hotspots of coronavirus in the state where over 100 cases have been registered so far.

    In the last 24 hours alone 25 fresh cases were reported in the city, which is part of the state capital Amaravati.

    The Collector appealed to people to strictly maintain physical distance to avoid the infection.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, April 26, 2020, 0:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X