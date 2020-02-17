After Blue whale, this new TikTok 'Skull breaker' challenge is so dangerous that may lead to injury

New Delhi, Feb 17: The new tik tok 'Skull-breaker' challenge has been raising alarm bells everywhere and has concerned the parents and school & government authorities. The challenge got its name from the Spanish word Rompcráneos. It means 'Skullbreaker' in English.

The dangerous 'Skull Breaker Challenge', circulating on video-sharing social media app TikTok, involves tricking a participant into jumping before friends sweep the player's legs out causing him or her to fall heavily as a result.

The doctors have described the game, which originated in South America, as 'deadly as it could harm the skull, brain and neck bones leading to sudden death, serious head injuries or even fracture.

Many, especially teenagers, have fallen prey to this new trend and several have been injured.

Worried parents are requesting children to restrain from performing such challenges which can land them to hospitals.

It was earlier reported that a boy in Venezuela had suffered serious injuries due to participating in the challenge that went viral, but this has not been confirmed. According to The Sun, the boy was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The school has also taken action against those involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, responding to Khaleej Times, TikTok spokesperson said,"The safety and well-being of our users is a top priority at TikTok. As we make clear in our Community Guidelines, we do not allow content that encourages, promotes or glorifies dangerous challenges that might lead to injury. We will remove any such reported content."

This is not the first time an online trend has caused concerns. Earlier the very famous Kiki challenge, which involved getting out of a moving car and dancing along it to rapper Drake's song 'In my feelings' had also caused concerned among the people.