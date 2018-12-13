Home News India After BJP’s poll debacle, Sena’s decision to seal fate of Maharashtra

After BJP’s poll debacle, Sena’s decision to seal fate of Maharashtra

Mumbai, Dec 13: In the wake of the triple poll jolt suffered by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the hindi heartland, the Shiv Sena, is likely demand at least 50 percent of seats in the event of the two bickering saffron parties opting for an alliance.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on every second issue but at the same time, there have been indications that the party will contest the LS polls in an alliance with the BJP, and the Assembly elections on its own.

If the Sena decides to snap ties with the BJP in the LS elections, the state is likely to go for Assembly polls in April 2019, which were otherwise scheduled in October 2019.

"Apart from the Ram temple issue, there is a lot of resentment among people against the BJP government. Bad policies, issues like demonetisation, bad implementation of GST has hurt traders and middle class citizens," the reports claimed.

The reports added that the BJP's dismal performance in the Assembly polls had corroborated Sena's stand on growing dissent among people.

When asked for a reaction, Sena legislator Anil Parab said party chief Thackeray has already decided to go solo in all upcoming polls.

"Nobody, except Uddhav ji can confirm if his decision on an alliance with the BJP will change," he said.

The Sena and BJP realise it would be hard to win the upcoming polls if both parties fight separately, especially because the Congress and the NCP have confirmed their alliance. However, for our alliance to happen, it is most likely that the BJP will have to part with 50 percent of the seats in the state.

Sena spokesperson Neelam Gorhe said the Sena president had publicly announced his decision of not forging an alliance with the BJP and, thus, the question of seat sharing talks with the BJP does not arise.

Reacting to the resounding drubbing the BJP received in the Assembly polls, Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut sarcastically said a "signal is enough for the wise". He also advised the BJP to introspect over the results.