  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After BJP manifesto event, Amit Shah meets upset Advani, Joshi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 08: BJP president Amit Shah has met party veteran Murli Manohar Joshi on Monday evening and is expected to meet L K Advani later.

    Amit Shah meets upset Advani, Joshi

    Shah is meeting the two leaders days after they were not given poll tickets.

    The BJP has fielded Shah from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, a seat represented by Advani for many years. Joshi has been replaced by Satyadev Pachauri in Kanpur.

    What is Article 370 and why BJP wants annulment of Article 35A

    After being denied ticket, Joshi had issued a statement saying the BJP told him that he would not be nominated by the party in Kanpur.

    While Advani has not said anything about being dropped from the party's list of Lok Sabha candidates, he wrote a blog asserting his party never regarded those who disagreed with it politically as "anti-national".

    More or less, both Advani and Joshi were sidelined in the party after 2014 general elections, in which the BJP got clear majority under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

    After easing them out of key organisational positions, the party leadership brought the curtains down on their electoral innings by not giving them tickets to contest the Lok Sabha polls this time.

    The BJP had earlier announced that it will not give tickets to those above 75 years of age.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    amit shah lk advani murli manohar joshi

    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 19:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue