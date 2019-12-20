  • search
    After Bengal, now Kerala govt stops NPR work

    By PTI
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 20: The Kerala government on Friday said it has ordered stoppage of all activities in connection with the National Population Register (NPR) in the state considering 'apprehensions' of public that it would lead to NRC in the wake of the controversial CAA.

    While a government order said the NPR had been put on hold in view of apprehensions that it would lead to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said the action was taken as the NPR "deviates from Constitutional values".

    It also cited pendency of the matter before the Supreme Court.

    Kerala government's announcement comes days after the West Bengal government stayed all activities relating to the preparation and updation of the National Population Register (NPR) in the state, amid furore over the citizenship law.

    The NPR is being prepared at the local (village/sub-town), sub-district, district, state and national levels under provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955, and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003. It is a register of residents of the country.

    Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 23:13 [IST]
