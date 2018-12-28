After being ruled by a lady, new Rajasthan Cabinet has just 1 woman minister

Ministers with Criminal Cases:

9 (36%) ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves. 5(20%) ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. 1 Minister, Parsadi Lal of INC who contested from Lalsot Constituency of Dausa district, declared 1 charge related to murder (IPC Section 302). One Minister, Ashok of INC who contested from Hindoli Constituency of Bundi district, declared 2 charges related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307).

Crorepati Ministers:

Out of the 25 ministers analysed, all 25 (100%) are crorepatis. Anjana Udailal is the richest minister with assets worth Rs 107 crore. The second on the list is Vishvendra Singh with assets worth Rs 104 crore. Third on this list is Rajendra Singh Yadav with assets worth Rs 44 crore.

Average Assets:

The average assets of 25 ministers analysed is Rs 15.48 crores. A total of 19 out of 25 ministers analysed have declared liabilities. 3 out of 25 ministers analysed have declared their total annual income above Rs. 50 lacs.

Other details:

A total of 10 (40%) ministers have declared their age to be between 31-50 years while 15 (60%) ministers have declared their age to be between 51- 80 years. Out of 25 ministers, only 1 is a woman.