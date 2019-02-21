  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 21: The Vande Bharat Express hit a motorcycle near Allahabad on its third commercial run on Wednesday, the railways said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

    After being hit by stones, Vande Bharat runs into motorcycle

    The incident occurred hours after stones were hurled at the train near Tundla in Uttar Pradesh in the morning.

    The incident took place near Phaphamau, around 42 km from Allahabad.

    Also Read | Vande Bharat Express runs 1 hour 20 mins late on Day 1, more train sets to be manufactured

    "The train hit a motorcycle, which was abandoned by its owner on the tracks as he saw the train approaching while illegally trespassing on the tracks. While the vehicle has completely been damaged, the Vande Bharat Express suffered none. No one was injured and the train will run as per schedule," Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

    The train, made indigenously at a cost of around Rs 97 crore, has been plagued by issues since its trial runs commenced in November last year. It had suffered damage to its window panes when stones were hurled on it on two occasions previously.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 8:01 [IST]
