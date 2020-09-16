After being foxed by Indian troops on Aug 29, Chinese PLA now resorts to psy-ops

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 16: With tensions refusing to die down along the Line of Actual Control, the People's Liberation Army is now resorting to psy-ops against the Indian Army.

On one hand, the PLA is doing all it can to bring down the morale of the Indian Army and on the other hand, mouthpieces of the Communist Party of China have gone on an overdrive mode on the social media against the Indian government.

The latest in the offing are the loudspeakers put up by the Chinese PLA along the border areas. On the loudspeakers there are constant announcements made in broken Hindi about the futility about being deployed at these heights. Constant attempts are also being made to tell the Indian soldiers that they are deployed here in the winter only because of the fancies of their leaders in New Delhi.

It may be recalled that the Indian Army thwarted a PLA attempt on Rezang La and Rechin La Ridgeline. India had on August 29 repositioned its troops and dominated the heights of Finger 4 on the north bank of Pangong Tso.

This move by India had taken the Chinese aback and today the PLA is resorting to psy-ops to demoralise the Indian troops.

India has sought for the restoration of status quo ante on the Line of Actual Control. With China showing no signs of disengagement, India is rushing supplies with the Border Road Organisation to ensure that the Chang La pass and Khardung La on route to contested Pangong Tso is kept snow free through this year.

The BRO is also expected to strengthen all bridges and culverts to Class 70 by October 15. Class 70 would mean that the bridge can bear a load of 70 tonnes. This would mean that the road could be used to deploy T-90 tanks, surface to air missiles and infantry combat vehicle along the Eastern Ladakh Line of Actual Control.

On Tuesday Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh made a statement in Parliament on the Indo-China issue. There was a face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15, in which the Indian forces inflicted heavy casualties on the Chinese forces, Rajnath Singh also said. The indian forces will forcefully counter all Chinese aggressive actions along the border. Since April we have seen an increase in troops and weapon deployment along the LAC in Ladakh, Singh said.

Let no one have any doubt about our capabilities. We want peace and will continue to talk to China. Both sides should respect the Line of Actual Control Singh also said. All mutual agreements must be respected, he also said.

China does not accept customary and peripheral alignment of Sino-India border, Singh also said. There has been a massive build up by the Chinese along the LAC and this has led to several friction points, the Defence Minister also said.

Our Armed Forces will successfully thwart all threats and protect the borders. We should be proud of our forces, he further said.