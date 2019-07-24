After being expelled for abstaining from trust vote, BSP MLA says,'Didn't know why'

  • search
    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, July 24: A day after the JDS-Congress coalition lost the floor test in Karnataka, Bahujan Samaj Party expelled its lone legislator MLA N Mahesh who abstained from voting, the MLA has come out to say he has no idea why he has been expelled as he did what the party had asked him to do.

    "I don't know why I am expelled from party. I was told to abstain from the voting before. I was told about the tweet later," said Mahesh.

    Bahujan Samaj Party expelled its lone legislator MLA N Mahesh

    The legislator, N Mahesh, had been asked by the BSP to vote in favour of the heavily outnumbered government of chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

    Elated BSY writes to Amit Shah, says 'It's relief for people of state'

    "By violating the party high command order to vote in favour of the Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka, BSP legislator N Mahesh was absent during the trust vote today, which is indiscipline and the party has considered it seriously," the BSP supremo said in a tweet in Hindi.

    On Wednesday, Mahesh said, "I didn't receive any communication from BSP to vote in the floor test. I wasn't in Bengaluru so I did not know about the tweet."

    Mahesh had claimed that the party had asked him to abstain from voting in the trust vote.

    Mayawati on Sunday had directed Mahesh to vote in favour of the Kumaraswamy government, after he had said that he would skip the trust vote in the absence of any clear instructions from the high command.

    However, it appears Mahesh never received Mayawati's message asking him to vote in favour of the coalition that lost the trust vote by 99-105 votes in favour of BJP.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 13:51 [IST]
