After being dropped from Modi cabinet, Rajiv Pratap Rudy makes a comeback

    New Delhi, Mar 23: The BJP has decided to field Rajiv Pratap Rudy from the Saran seat in Bihar. The NDA today released the second list of candidates for all the seats in Bihar.

    Rajiv Pratap Rudy
    Rajiv Pratap Rudy

    This is a come back for Rudy, who it may be recalled was dropped from the Narendra Modi cabinet. He was appointed as the national spokesperson of the party on December 22.

    In the 2014 elections, he had defeated Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife, Rabri Devi. Following the elections, he was given the portfolio of skill development in the Modi government.

    BJP snubs Shatrughan Sinha, fields Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib

    In 2017, in a major re-shuffle, Rudy was dropped from the Cabinet. It was said that Rudy was removed as the trained candidates under skill development ministry's Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana struggled to find jobs. It was rumoured that this was due to the deterioration in the quality of training.

    Rudy was quoted by India Today as saying that there was nothing unusual about the process. We work for the government, we work for the party. It is absolutely fine, he also said.

    rajiv pratap rudy bjp bihar lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 12:16 [IST]
