After being briefly stopped at border, Rahul Gandhi allowed to enter Haryana

India

oi-Deepika S

Sirsa, Oct 06: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Kheti Bachao tractor rally against the farm laws has entered Haryana from Punjab after being briefly stopped at the border.

After winding up his last rally at Sanaur in Patiala, Gandhi drove a tractor to reach Haryana border on the concluding day of his "Kheti Bachao Yatra".

He was accompanied on the tractor by Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar and senior party leader Harish Rawat. A number of Congress workers were accompanying Gandhi from Punjab's Patiala district, but the procession was stopped on the highway near Teokar village on Pehowa border for an hour.

Before Gandhi arrived at the Punjab-Haryana border, senior Haryana police officials at the spot told reporters that they would not allow more than 100 people to gather at one place as per the guidelines in place due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Gandhi and a few Congress leaders were later allowed to enter Haryana where the former Congress chief has a couple of programmes scheduled.

Gandhi is set to address key rallies in Pehowa and Pipli areas of Kurukshetra district, in Haryana.

The Congress leader kept up the attack on the Centre over new farm laws, saying the fight against these legislations was not of farmers or labourers alone, but it was "India's fight".

Addressing a gathering on the concluding day of his "Kheti Bachao Yatra" which started from Moga district on Sunday, Gandhi said that if these measures are implemented, then farmers and labourers will become the "slaves" of a few corporates.

He told them that in one or two years their land would be taken over by these few "chosen" corporates.

"Whether you want to believe it or not, do remember that Rahul and Amarinder Singh once told you that your land will be snatched," he told the gathering where a number of farmers were present along with their tractors.

"This is the time to take action. If you wait for six months or one year, then it will be of no use," he told them. The former Congress president said that the loss was not just of farmers, farm labourers and small traders, but it was of the entire country.