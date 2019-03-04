After Balakot hit, JeM moves operations to Markaz Usman-o-Ali Railway Link Road, Bahawalpur

New Delhi, Mar 04: With one of its biggest facilities being hit at Balakot in an Indian air strike, the Jaish-e-Mohammad has now moved its operations to Bahawalpur.

The dossier prepared by India says that the new facility is located at Markaz Usman-o-Ali Railway Link Road in Bahawalpur.

With the JeM chief, Maulana Masood Azhar hospitalised, the entire operation is being run by his brothers. The facility at Bahawalpur houses a modern building. It also houses state of the terror training camps and can hold up to 300 to 400 terrorists at any given time, India also said.

An official tells OneIndia that the JeM also runs camps in Balochistan and also in strongholds of the Taliban that include, Khyber and Spin Boldak passes. With Azhar in hospital, the man in command today is Ibrahim Azhar. He is also in charge of the Afghanistan operations of the JeM and works closely with the Taliban.

It may be recalled that Ibrahim's son Usman Hyder was killed in an encounter n Jammu and Kashmir's Tral on October 30 2018. His younger son, Mohammad Umair is currently in the Valley and was the mastermind of the Pulwama attack.

Apart from Ibrahim, the outfit is also being run by Masood Azhar's sons Abdullah and Wali. India's dossier says that both sons play an active role in radicalising cadres for the JeM.

The India operations of the JeM are today largely overseen by Abdul Rauf Asghar, who is the brother of Maulana Masood Azhar. His other two brothers, Maulana Ammar and Talha Saif too play key roles in the running the outfit. Masood Azhar's brother-in-law, Yusuf Azhar who was in charge of the Balakot operations is said to have lost his life in the air strike.