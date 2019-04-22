'We want Ali, Bajrang Bali but not Anarkali': Azam Khan son's sexist jibe at Jaya Prada

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 22: Days after Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan landed in a controversy with his sexist comments on rival Jaya Prada, his son Abdullah has made another such remark and called her "Anarkali".

While speaking in reference to Yogi Adityanath's controversial remark that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has Bajrang Bali and does not need Ali, Abdullah Azam Khan has said, "Ali bhi humare, Bajrang Bali bhi chahiye lekin anarkali nahi chahiye (We want Ali and also Bajrang Bali but not Anarkali)."

Anarkali was a famous courtesan in Mughal emperor Akbar's court. She is known to have had an affair with Akbar's son Jehangir, for which she was punished by Akbar.

Azam Khan breaks down, says he is being treated like a "terrorist"

He also said that if BJP comes to power it would be another blot on the country's history.

Azam Khan had earlier said, "I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear."

Azam Khan had also called Jaya Prada a "naachne wali".

The comments earned Azam Khan the wrath of political opponents, the National Women's Commission as well as the Election Commission, who stopped Azam Khan from campaigning for 72 hours.