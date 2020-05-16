  • search
    After Auraiya 5 more migrant workers killed in road mishap in MP

    New Delhi, May 16: At least five workers were killed in a road accident near Banda of Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Saturday after the truck they were travelling in, overturned, ANI reported.

    "They were going from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh," Praveen Bhuria, Sagar's additional superintendent of police, said, according to ANI.

    More than 20 migrant workers killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya

    According to the police around 10 to 15 others were also injured in the accident.

    Relief work is underway, police said.

    The accident in Banda came after at least 24 migrant workers died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district on early hour of Saturday.

    Thousands of migrants workers have been walking home from big cities after being laid off because of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown since March.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 12:47 [IST]
