After Arvind Subramanian's resignation, Govt invites application for CEA post

    New Delhi, July 2: After Arvind Subramanian's resignation, the government on Monday has invited applications for the post of Chief Economic Advisor. Applications are to reach the finance ministry by July 20, according to a notice posted on the ministry's website.

    The interested candidate must have master's degree in economics or finance from a recognised university or institution.

    According to the the request for application, the maximum age limit for appointment by deputation (including short-term contract/contract) shall not be exceeding 56 years as on the closing date of the receipt of applications.

    The CEA shall receive fixed pay of Rs 80,000 and officers of the central government or state government or union territory administrations or public sector enterprises or Reserve Bank of lndia or public sector banks can apply, according to the notice.

    Candidates from recognised Universities or recognised research institutions or central regulatory bodies or semi government or statutory or autonomous bodies or registered private Institutions or Financial Institution are also eligible to apply.

    Recently, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian had announced that he has decided to quit the job, with close to a year of his tenure remaining, and return to the US for "very compelling reasons".

    Union minister Arun Jaitley first announced Subramanian's departure on Wednesday in a Facebook post titled "Thank you Arvind " in which he lavished warm praise on the economist. "His reasons were personal but extremely important for him. He left me with no option but to agree with him," Jaitley wrote

    Subramanian took charge as the CEA on October 16, 2014 for a period of three years. In 2017, his term was extended for a year.

    arvind subramanian central government arun jaitley

