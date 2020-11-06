After Arnab's arrest, family of farmer demands similar 'swift action' against Shiv Sena MP

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Mumbai, Nov 06: A day after Arnab Goswami was arrested by Mumbai police in a abatement to suicide case oh 2018, the family of Dilip Dhavale who had committed suicide in 2019 after naming Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar has demanded justice and similar 'swift action' action on Thursday.

Expressing hope on the CM, Dhavale's family said that the CM took immediate action after hearing the grievances of the Naik family in the abetment to suicide case against Arnab Goswami, and they hope that he will take similar action in their case also.

Dhavale, who was from Kasbe Tadwale village in Osmanabad had left two suicide notes, one addressed to the Inspector of Dhoki police station and the other addressed to 'voters'.

Arnab Goswami challenges arrest, HC to hear interim bail plea tomorrow

In the suicide note addressed to voters, Dhavale had accused Nambalkar and Vijay Dandnaik, the chairman of the Vasantdada Cooperative Bank, of mortgaging his land and availing a loan for the now-defunct Terna Cooperative Sugar Mill.

He wrote that his land was auctioned thrice after the mill failed to repay the loan on time.

He said that he took the extreme step due to humiliation and drought in the region.

Holding a press conference in Osmanabad, the Dhavale family expressed anger on the delayed investigation in Dhavale's death. Dilip Dhavale's wife Vandana Dhavale said that during the Lok Sabha elections Uddhav Thackeray had promised to provide them justice.

Vandana said that her husband Dilip Dhawale committed suicide by hanging himself due to financial fraud and the resulting humiliation.

Dhawale's family said that the case was registered five months after the incident and a year has passed since the crime was registered and yet the police have not filed a charge sheet in the court.

Dhawale's brother Raj and son Deepak expressed displeasure over the working of the police and demanded Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to get justice done in the matter.

Arnab Goswami spends night at school designated as COVID-19 centre in Alibag

His family said that they would visit Mumbai in the next two days to meet the Chief Minister and brief him on the plight caused to them by Nambalkar.

Meanwhile, Nambalkar had denied all the allegations against him terming them as politically motivated. He said that he was neither on the board of the sugar factory nor on the body of the bank and put the entire blame on the bank.