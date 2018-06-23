English

After Argentina's loss Lionel Messi's fan goes missing in Kerala

    A 30-year-old fan of Argentina's player Lionel Messi went missing on Thursday, hours after Argentina's 3-0 loss to Croatia in 2018 FIFA World Cup. The police is looking for the missing person.

    Dinu Alex

    According to reports, Police suspect the youth might have killed himself, after a purported suicide note was recovered from his house.

    Dinu Alex, a private firm employee in Kottayam, was reportedly a die-hard fan of the football star and had purchased a jersey of Messi before the high-voltage match. He was last seen by his mother around midnight when he was watching the match, reported New Indian Express.

    Dinu was missing since 5 am on Friday. His 'suicide note' that he was leaving his house as he could not bear Argentina's defeat. Meanwhile, firefighters are scouring the length and breadth of a river that flows near his house in Arumanoor, Kottayam.

