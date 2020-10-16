YouTube
    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 16: Twitter Inc. is said to have suffered a global outage on Thursday that lasted about an hour and a half. The outage affected users of its social network from New York to Sydney.

    After apparent global outage, Twitter services mostly restored

    Some services were restored and tweets began appearing at about 7 pm New York time. The company earlier said that it saw no evidence of a security breach or hack.

    However it said that it was investigating the internal causes for the problem. Twitter had said on its status website that it was looking into the irregularity with its APIs.

