After Amit Shah, CM Mamata Banerjee all set to hold road show in West Bengal's Bolpur today

Kolkata, Dec 29: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to hold a mega roadshow in Birbhum district's Bolpur city, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently took out a rally. According to reports, the theme of the roadshow is likely to be Rabindranath Tagore's songs.

Apart from the West Bengal CM, several artists from across the state will attend the roadshow and perform Rabindra sangeet.

Ahead of the Chief Minister's visit, Minister of State Indranil Sen reached Bolpur on Sunday to check the preparations there. He also attended the rehearsal of the artists who will perform during the roadshow.

The TMC leader said that the party is making an attempt to highlight the thoughts and ideas of Rabindranath Tagore through music and songs.

Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah came on a two-day visit to West Bengal and went to Bolpur and visited a folk singer's house. He listened to the songs of Rabindranath Tagore and also paid a visit to Visva-Bharti, the birthplace of Tagore.

The politics in West Bengal is heavily revolving around Bolpur-Santiniketan ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. Amit Shah visited Santiniketan and PM Modi gave a virtual speech on the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University.

It is being reported that Mamata Banerjee has taken a two-day program in Birbhum-Bolpur to win the hearts of the people of West Bengal.

Slamming the BJP, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the BJP-led central government is targetting Nobel laureates like Amartya Sen and Abhijit Banerjee for narrow politics.

Addressing the media in Bolpur, the chief minister said, "I have been targeted politically. I do not mind that. Our educationists are being targeted and now they are feeling isolated. Nobel laureates like Amartya Sen or Abhijit Banerjee hold a different place in society. In all these years, they did not say anything on Netaji. Now they are vocal about him."

As per news reports on Thursday, Visva Bharati has written to the state government alleging that dozens of its plots have been recorded wrongly and that the list of unauthorised occupants includes eminent economist Amartya Sen.