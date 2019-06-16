After all-party meet, Pralhad Joshi says PM wants to build team spirit in Parliament

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 16: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi invited presidents of all the parties for a meeting in Parliament on June 19 and discussed all the subjects and issues of national relevance. The meeting was held in room number G-074, Parliament Library Building, New Delhi.

Speaking to the reporters at the end of the all-party meet, Pralhad Joshi said, "We have received suggestions from opposition parties as well as our allies. Prime Minister made concluding remarks that there are several new faces in the parliament, & new thoughts should come with them."

''Prime Minister wants to build team spirit in the Parliament, so he has called a meeting of all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs on June 20th. He would like to discuss important issues including One Nation, One Election & 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi,'' Joshi further said.

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will be convened from June 17 to July 26 during which the Union Budget will be presented by the new government on July 5.