    After Airtel & Voda-Idea, Reliance Jio says to hike mobile tariffs

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Nov 19: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio on Tuesday said it will increase mobile phone call and data charges in the next few weeks.

    The statement came a day after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd announced a hike in call and data charges from next month. Jio said telecom regulator TRAI is likely to initiate consultation process for revision in telecom tariffs.

    "Like other operators, we will also work with the government and comply with the regulatory regime to strengthen the industry to benefit Indian consumers and take measures including appropriate increase in tariffs in next few weeks in a manner that does not adversely impact data consumption or growth in digital adoption and sustains investments," it said in a statement.

