After agreeing to disengage, India-China joint secy level talks likely today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 24: India and China are likely to hold joint secretary level talks today amidst the tension along the Line of Actual Control.

A virtual meet of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs is likely to be held later today. The talks are headed by the joint-secretary level officials from both sides.

The WMCC was established in 2012 as an institutional mechanism for consultation and coordination. The intent behind the establishment of the WMCC was for maintaining peace and tranquility in the India-China border areas and also to exchange views on strengthening communication and cooperation.

Galwan clash: China dismisses reports on losing 40 soldiers in Ladakh

On Monday, India and China held military level talks and both sides reached a consensus to disengage.

The Indian Army said in its first official statement following the talks on Monday, "the Corps Commander level talks between India and China on 22 June 2020 were held at Moldo in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere. There was a mutual consensus to disengage. Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed and will be taken forward by both the sides."

During the talks, the Indian side demanded the withdrawal of PLA troops from the Galwan Valley, where the deadly clash had taken place on June 15. The Indian side also demanded the restoration of status quo ante in the key strategic areas.

The meeting took place between Lieutenant General, Harinder Singh, commander of the Leh based 14 corps and Major General Liu Lin of the South Xinjiang military region. The talks began at around 11.30 am and went on till 10.15 pm, officials familiar with the developments told OneIndia.

India-China don’t need anybody’s help to resolve issues says Russia

India also demanded the reduction of military deployments in the depth areas on their side of the disputed border. The main intention of the talks was to restore status quo in the Gogra Post, Galwan Valley and Gogra Post. The Indian Army wants the Chinese to move back from their current positions to where they were in early April.

India also flagged concerns about the build up of Chinese troops, artillery units in the Gogra Post Hot Springs sector, which is north of Pangong Tso.