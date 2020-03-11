  • search
    After a Holi shock for the Congress, will be BJP or a regional party for Scindia

    New Delhi, Mar 11: The Congress was in for a rude shock on Holi, when one of its top leaders, Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party.

    Scindia currently seems to be inclined towards the BJP. He was supposed to join the party in the presence of BJP chief, J P Nadda on Wednesday. However with that event not taking place, there is now speculation on whether he would join the BJP or float an independent party.

    Sources in the BJP however maintain that he would be joining the party on Thursday. The source tells OneIndia that he would join them at an event to be held in Gwalior. If Scindia decides to float a regional party, his focus would be on the Gwalior-Chambal region and nearby Rajasthan.

    Scindia quits: When the whisper campaign got the better of the whisper

    However Scindia would need more followers in order to take such a decision. Given the current scenario, joining the BJP is the best bet for Scindia.

    It is said that after joining the BJP, his name could be proposed for the Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh. Elections would be held to fill in three seats which fall vacant in the state. Both the Congress and BJP were sure of one seat each and were planning on battling it out for the third.

    When asked if Scindia would be made a minister at the Centre, the source cited above declined to comment. There has been no such discussion and the current deliberations are only on Madhya Pradesh, he also said.

    Scindia likely to be BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from MP

    Meanwhile a floor test is scheduled to take place in MP on March 16, when the budget session begins. 19 MLAs have sent their resignations to Raj Bhavan and this puts the Kamal Nath government in deep trouble.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 7:53 [IST]
