After a heavy downpour, Mumbai may see spike in monsoon diseases like Leptospirosis
Mumbai, June 11: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned that cases of leptospirosis, a bacterial disease, may spike following heavy rainfall in the financial capital as monsoons lashed the city. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials also said that if people have waded through water, they should start preventive treatment or see a doctor as soon as symptoms like fever appear.
What is Leptospirosis?
Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that affects humans and animals. It is caused by bacteria of the genus Leptospira. In humans, it can cause a wide range of symptoms, some of which may be mistaken for other diseases. Some infected persons, however, may have no symptoms at all.
Signs and Symptoms
In humans, Leptospirosis can cause a wide range of symptoms, including:
- High fever
- Headache
- Chills
- Muscle aches
- Vomiting
- Jaundice (yellow skin and eyes)
- Red eyes
- Abdominal pain
- Diarrhea
- Rash
Many of these symptoms can be mistaken for other diseases. In addition, some infected persons may have no symptoms at all.
The time between a person's exposure to a contaminated source and becoming sick is 2 days to 4 weeks. Illness usually begins abruptly with fever and other symptoms. Leptospirosis may occur in two phases:
After the first phase (with fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, vomiting, or diarrhea) the patient may recover for a time but become ill again.
If a second phase occurs, it is more severe; the person may have kidney or liver failure or meningitis.
Treatment and Prevention
Leptospirosis can be treated with antibiotics, including penicillin and doxycycline. Your doctor may also recommend ibuprofen for fever and muscle pain.
Here's what you can do to keep yourself healthy
- Avoid contaminated water
- Keep away from infected animals, especially wild rats
- Be aware of your surroundings, especially when you travel
- Use disinfectant