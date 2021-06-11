Southwest Monsoon likely to cover several parts of eastern and central India in 2-3 days

Delhi's first smog tower to tackle air pollution to be ready by Aug 15

After a heavy downpour, Mumbai may see spike in monsoon diseases like Leptospirosis

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, June 11: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned that cases of leptospirosis, a bacterial disease, may spike following heavy rainfall in the financial capital as monsoons lashed the city. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials also said that if people have waded through water, they should start preventive treatment or see a doctor as soon as symptoms like fever appear.

What is Leptospirosis?

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that affects humans and animals. It is caused by bacteria of the genus Leptospira. In humans, it can cause a wide range of symptoms, some of which may be mistaken for other diseases. Some infected persons, however, may have no symptoms at all.

Signs and Symptoms

In humans, Leptospirosis can cause a wide range of symptoms, including:

High fever

Headache

Chills

Muscle aches

Vomiting

Jaundice (yellow skin and eyes)

Red eyes

Abdominal pain

Diarrhea

Rash

Many of these symptoms can be mistaken for other diseases. In addition, some infected persons may have no symptoms at all.

Heavy rainfall warning in Mumbai: NDRF to depute 12 teams in five coastal districts

The time between a person's exposure to a contaminated source and becoming sick is 2 days to 4 weeks. Illness usually begins abruptly with fever and other symptoms. Leptospirosis may occur in two phases:

After the first phase (with fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, vomiting, or diarrhea) the patient may recover for a time but become ill again.

If a second phase occurs, it is more severe; the person may have kidney or liver failure or meningitis.

Treatment and Prevention

Leptospirosis can be treated with antibiotics, including penicillin and doxycycline. Your doctor may also recommend ibuprofen for fever and muscle pain.

Here's what you can do to keep yourself healthy

Avoid contaminated water

Keep away from infected animals, especially wild rats

Be aware of your surroundings, especially when you travel

Use disinfectant

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, June 11, 2021, 10:46 [IST]